Thunder face the Trail Blazers on 8-game win streak

Portland Trail Blazers (6-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (16-1, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City heads into a matchup with Portland as winners of eight consecutive games.

The Thunder are 1-1 in division matchups. Oklahoma City leads the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 106.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Trail Blazers are 3-1 against the rest of their division. Portland is second in the NBA with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 5.0.

The Thunder average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Trail Blazers give up. The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.9% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.6% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 121-119 in the last matchup on Nov. 6. Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 26 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 16.0 points and 0.0 rebounds while shooting 83.3% over the past 10 games.

Avdija is averaging 25.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 123.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 119.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Aaron Wiggins: day to day (thigh), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: day to day (wrist), Kenrich Williams: day to day (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Shaedon Sharpe: day to day (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

