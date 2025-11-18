Thunder face the Kings on 6-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (3-11, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (14-1, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Sacramento Kings (3-11, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (14-1, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City heads into a matchup with Sacramento as winners of six games in a row.

The Thunder are 10-1 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.6 rebounds. Isaiah Hartenstein leads the Thunder with 10.9 boards.

The Kings are 2-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has a 3-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Thunder are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 51.0% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 6.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Thunder give up to opponents (106.4).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 132-101 on Nov. 8, with Hartenstein scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartenstein is averaging 12.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Kings. Dennis Schroder is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 123.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 113.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Aaron Wiggins: out (thigh), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Devin Carter: day to day (illness).

