The Seattle Reign will visit the Orlando Pride on Friday to kick off the NWSL playoffs

The Seattle Reign will visit the Orlando Pride on Friday night to kick off the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs.…

The Seattle Reign will visit the Orlando Pride on Friday night to kick off the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs.

The Pride finished with the No. 4 seed after a 1-1 draw in their regular-season finale at home against the No. 5 Reign. Their playoff match is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The second-seeded Washington Spirit will host No. 7 Racing Louisville at Audi Field in the lone quarterfinal match on Saturday at 12 p.m.

The top-seeded Kansas City Current, who had a league-record 21 wins this season, will host No. 8 Gotham on Sunday at 12 p.m. at CPKC Stadium. In the second quarterfinal match that day, the third-seeded Portland Thorns will host the No. 6 San Diego Wave at 3 p.m. ET.

The teams that advance out of the quarterfinals will play semifinal matches the weekend of Nov. 15-16.

The championship game is set for Saturday, Nov. 22, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, and will be broadcast nationally on CBS and Paramount+.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.