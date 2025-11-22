Live Radio
The RSM Classic Scores

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 4:32 PM

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $7 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Sami Valimaki 66b-62a-65a—193
Patrick Rodgers 65a-62b-68a—195
Michael Thorbjornsen 64b-63a-68a—195
Zac Blair 68b-64a-64a—196
John Keefer 65a-64b-67a—196
Andrew Novak 61a-65b-70a—196
Eric Cole 68b-62a-67a—197
Lee Hodges 66a-65b-66a—197
Si Woo Kim 65a-67b-65a—197
Max McGreevy 64b-67a-66a—197
John Pak 66a-67b-64a—197
Seamus Power 64a-68b-65a—197
Nicolas Echavarria 66b-65a-67a—198
Doug Ghim 60a-71b-67a—198
William Mouw 69a-65b-64a—198
J.T. Poston 65a-65b-68a—198
Ricky Castillo 65b-65a-69a—199
Rico Hoey 62b-70a-67a—199
Mark Hubbard 70a-63b-66a—199
Mac Meissner 67b-66a-66a—199
Andrew Putnam 61a-69b-69a—199
Antoine Rozner 69b-62a-68a—199
Davis Thompson 62b-71a-66a—199
Hayden Buckley 66a-64b-70a—200
Jonathan Byrd 67a-66b-67a—200
Harrison Endycott 68a-67b-65a—200
Patton Kizzire 63a-70b-67a—200
Troy Merritt 68a-66b-66a—200
Keith Mitchell 66b-65a-69a—200
Doc Redman 65b-66a-69a—200
Greyson Sigg 66a-62b-72a—200
Webb Simpson 68b-65a-67a—200
Quade Cummins 64b-66a-71a—201
Denny McCarthy 68b-66a-67a—201
Niklas Norgaard Moller 65a-69b-67a—201
Ryan Palmer 69b-64a-68a—201
Sam Stevens 67a-67b-67a—201
Byeong Hun An 68b-67a-67a—202
Michael Brennan 70a-64b-68a—202
Harris English 67a-68b-67a—202
Chris Kirk 70b-64a-68a—202
Ben Kohles 68b-65a-69a—202
Sam Ryder 70b-65a-67a—202
Alex Smalley 66a-68b-68a—202
Jackson Suber 70b-63a-69a—202
Vince Whaley 68a-65b-69a—202
Patrick Fishburn 71b-62a-70a—203
Adam Hadwin 71b-64a-68a—203
Mackenzie Hughes 67b-68a-68a—203
Chan Kim 66b-68a-69a—203
Ben Martin 66b-69a-68a—203
Trey Mullinax 65a-68b-70a—203
Henrik Norlander 65a-67b-71a—203
Chad Ramey 66a-68b-69a—203
Matthew Riedel 64b-67a-72a—203
Ben Silverman 64b-68a-71a—203
Karl Vilips 66a-66b-71a—203
Chez Reavie 67a-67b-70a—204
Thomas Rosenmueller 65a-67b-72a—204
Matt Wallace 67a-66b-71a—204
Pierceson Coody 66b-69a-70a—205
Matt Kuchar 67b-68a-70a—205
Daniel Berger 66a-69b-71a—206
Austin Eckroat 65a-70b-71a—206
Brice Garnett 67b-68a-71a—206
James Hahn 66a-66b-74a—206
Beau Hossler 68a-67b-71a—206
Matthieu Pavon 70a-65b-71a—206
Brandt Snedeker 70b-64a-72a—206
Brendan Valdes 69a-66b-72a—207
Kris Ventura 65a-69b-73a—207
Davis Riley 67a-66b-75a—208
Jesper Svensson 67a-64b-77a—208

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

