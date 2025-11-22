The RSM Classic Scores

Saturday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at…

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $7 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Sami Valimaki 66b-62a-65a—193 Patrick Rodgers 65a-62b-68a—195 Michael Thorbjornsen 64b-63a-68a—195 Zac Blair 68b-64a-64a—196 John Keefer 65a-64b-67a—196 Andrew Novak 61a-65b-70a—196 Eric Cole 68b-62a-67a—197 Lee Hodges 66a-65b-66a—197 Si Woo Kim 65a-67b-65a—197 Max McGreevy 64b-67a-66a—197 John Pak 66a-67b-64a—197 Seamus Power 64a-68b-65a—197 Nicolas Echavarria 66b-65a-67a—198 Doug Ghim 60a-71b-67a—198 William Mouw 69a-65b-64a—198 J.T. Poston 65a-65b-68a—198 Ricky Castillo 65b-65a-69a—199 Rico Hoey 62b-70a-67a—199 Mark Hubbard 70a-63b-66a—199 Mac Meissner 67b-66a-66a—199 Andrew Putnam 61a-69b-69a—199 Antoine Rozner 69b-62a-68a—199 Davis Thompson 62b-71a-66a—199 Hayden Buckley 66a-64b-70a—200 Jonathan Byrd 67a-66b-67a—200 Harrison Endycott 68a-67b-65a—200 Patton Kizzire 63a-70b-67a—200 Troy Merritt 68a-66b-66a—200 Keith Mitchell 66b-65a-69a—200 Doc Redman 65b-66a-69a—200 Greyson Sigg 66a-62b-72a—200 Webb Simpson 68b-65a-67a—200 Quade Cummins 64b-66a-71a—201 Denny McCarthy 68b-66a-67a—201 Niklas Norgaard Moller 65a-69b-67a—201 Ryan Palmer 69b-64a-68a—201 Sam Stevens 67a-67b-67a—201 Byeong Hun An 68b-67a-67a—202 Michael Brennan 70a-64b-68a—202 Harris English 67a-68b-67a—202 Chris Kirk 70b-64a-68a—202 Ben Kohles 68b-65a-69a—202 Sam Ryder 70b-65a-67a—202 Alex Smalley 66a-68b-68a—202 Jackson Suber 70b-63a-69a—202 Vince Whaley 68a-65b-69a—202 Patrick Fishburn 71b-62a-70a—203 Adam Hadwin 71b-64a-68a—203 Mackenzie Hughes 67b-68a-68a—203 Chan Kim 66b-68a-69a—203 Ben Martin 66b-69a-68a—203 Trey Mullinax 65a-68b-70a—203 Henrik Norlander 65a-67b-71a—203 Chad Ramey 66a-68b-69a—203 Matthew Riedel 64b-67a-72a—203 Ben Silverman 64b-68a-71a—203 Karl Vilips 66a-66b-71a—203 Chez Reavie 67a-67b-70a—204 Thomas Rosenmueller 65a-67b-72a—204 Matt Wallace 67a-66b-71a—204 Pierceson Coody 66b-69a-70a—205 Matt Kuchar 67b-68a-70a—205 Daniel Berger 66a-69b-71a—206 Austin Eckroat 65a-70b-71a—206 Brice Garnett 67b-68a-71a—206 James Hahn 66a-66b-74a—206 Beau Hossler 68a-67b-71a—206 Matthieu Pavon 70a-65b-71a—206 Brandt Snedeker 70b-64a-72a—206 Brendan Valdes 69a-66b-72a—207 Kris Ventura 65a-69b-73a—207 Davis Riley 67a-66b-75a—208 Jesper Svensson 67a-64b-77a—208

