The RSM Classic Par Scores

Sunday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at…

Sunday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $7 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Sami Valimaki (500), $1,260,000 66b-62a-65a-66a—259 -23 Max McGreevy (300), $763,000 64b-67a-66a-63a—260 -22 Ricky Castillo (190), $483,000 65b-65a-69a-62a—261 -21 Nicolas Echavarria (115), $294,583 66b-65a-67a-65a—263 -19 Lee Hodges (115), $294,583 66a-65b-66a-66a—263 -19 Si Woo Kim (0), $294,583 65a-67b-65a-66a—263 -19 Zac Blair (67), $166,886 68b-64a-64a-68a—264 -18 Doug Ghim (67), $166,886 60a-71b-67a-66a—264 -18 Rico Hoey (67), $166,886 62b-70a-67a-65a—264 -18 John Pak (67), $166,886 66a-67b-64a-67a—264 -18 Seamus Power (67), $166,886 64a-68b-65a-67a—264 -18 Patrick Rodgers (67), $166,886 65a-62b-68a-69a—264 -18 Michael Thorbjornsen (67), $166,886 64b-63a-68a-69a—264 -18 John Keefer (0), $166,886 65a-64b-67a-68a—264 -18 Andrew Novak (0), $166,886 61a-65b-70a-68a—264 -18 J.T. Poston (0), $166,886 65a-65b-68a-66a—264 -18 Sam Stevens (0), $166,886 67a-67b-67a-63a—264 -18 Mac Meissner (47), $99,750 67b-66a-66a-66a—265 -17 Keith Mitchell (47), $99,750 66b-65a-69a-65a—265 -17 Doc Redman (0), $99,750 65b-66a-69a-65a—265 -17 Eric Cole (40), $76,300 68b-62a-67a-69a—266 -16 Ben Martin (40), $76,300 66b-69a-68a-63a—266 -16 William Mouw (40), $76,300 69a-65b-64a-68a—266 -16 Ryan Palmer (40), $76,300 69b-64a-68a-65a—266 -16 Byeong Hun An (29), $50,439 68b-67a-67a-65a—267 -15 Hayden Buckley (29), $50,439 66a-64b-70a-67a—267 -15 Trey Mullinax (29), $50,439 65a-68b-70a-64a—267 -15 Henrik Norlander (29), $50,439 65a-67b-71a-64a—267 -15 Andrew Putnam (29), $50,439 61a-69b-69a-68a—267 -15 Antoine Rozner (29), $50,439 69b-62a-68a-68a—267 -15 Greyson Sigg (29), $50,439 66a-62b-72a-67a—267 -15 Webb Simpson (29), $50,439 68b-65a-67a-67a—267 -15 Davis Thompson (29), $50,439 62b-71a-66a-68a—267 -15 Harrison Endycott (19), $34,950 68a-67b-65a-68a—268 -14 Patrick Fishburn (19), $34,950 71b-62a-70a-65a—268 -14 Mark Hubbard (19), $34,950 70a-63b-66a-69a—268 -14 Patton Kizzire (19), $34,950 63a-70b-67a-68a—268 -14 Ben Kohles (19), $34,950 68b-65a-69a-66a—268 -14 Kris Ventura (19), $34,950 65a-69b-73a-61a—268 -14 Vince Whaley (19), $34,950 68a-65b-69a-66a—268 -14 Jonathan Byrd (12), $25,550 67a-66b-67a-69a—269 -13 Austin Eckroat (12), $25,550 65a-70b-71a-63a—269 -13 Brice Garnett (12), $25,550 67b-68a-71a-63a—269 -13 Chan Kim (12), $25,550 66b-68a-69a-66a—269 -13 Chris Kirk (12), $25,550 70b-64a-68a-67a—269 -13 Niklas Norgaard Moller (12), $25,550 65a-69b-67a-68a—269 -13 Matthew Riedel (9), $19,180 64b-67a-72a-67a—270 -12 Sam Ryder (9), $19,180 70b-65a-67a-68a—270 -12 Ben Silverman (9), $19,180 64b-68a-71a-67a—270 -12 Harris English (0), $19,180 67a-68b-67a-68a—270 -12 Michael Brennan (6), $16,399 70a-64b-68a-69a—271 -11 Pierceson Coody (6), $16,399 66b-69a-70a-66a—271 -11 Quade Cummins (6), $16,399 64b-66a-71a-70a—271 -11 Mackenzie Hughes (6), $16,399 67b-68a-68a-68a—271 -11 Troy Merritt (6), $16,399 68a-66b-66a-71a—271 -11 Jackson Suber (6), $16,399 70b-63a-69a-69a—271 -11 Jesper Svensson (6), $16,399 67a-64b-77a-63a—271 -11 Karl Vilips (6), $16,399 66a-66b-71a-68a—271 -11 Matt Wallace (6), $16,399 67a-66b-71a-67a—271 -11 Daniel Berger (0), $16,399 66a-69b-71a-65a—271 -11 Denny McCarthy (0), $16,399 68b-66a-67a-70a—271 -11 Chad Ramey (4), $15,400 66a-68b-69a-69a—272 -10 Alex Smalley (4), $15,400 66a-68b-68a-70a—272 -10 Beau Hossler (4), $15,050 68a-67b-71a-67a—273 -9 Thomas Rosenmueller (4), $15,050 65a-67b-72a-69a—273 -9 Brandt Snedeker (4), $15,050 70b-64a-72a-67a—273 -9 Matt Kuchar (3), $14,630 67b-68a-70a-69a—274 -8 Matthieu Pavon (3), $14,630 70a-65b-71a-68a—274 -8 Davis Riley (3), $14,630 67a-66b-75a-66a—274 -8 Adam Hadwin (3), $14,350 71b-64a-68a-72a—275 -7 Chez Reavie (2), $14,210 67a-67b-70a-72a—276 -6 James Hahn (2), $14,000 66a-66b-74a-74a—280 -2 Brendan Valdes (0), $14,000 69a-66b-72a-73a—280 -2

