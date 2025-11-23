The RSM Classic Par Scores

Sunday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $7 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Sami Valimaki (500), $1,260,000
|66b-62a-65a-66a—259
|-23
|Max McGreevy (300), $763,000
|64b-67a-66a-63a—260
|-22
|Ricky Castillo (190), $483,000
|65b-65a-69a-62a—261
|-21
|Nicolas Echavarria (115), $294,583
|66b-65a-67a-65a—263
|-19
|Lee Hodges (115), $294,583
|66a-65b-66a-66a—263
|-19
|Si Woo Kim (0), $294,583
|65a-67b-65a-66a—263
|-19
|Zac Blair (67), $166,886
|68b-64a-64a-68a—264
|-18
|Doug Ghim (67), $166,886
|60a-71b-67a-66a—264
|-18
|Rico Hoey (67), $166,886
|62b-70a-67a-65a—264
|-18
|John Pak (67), $166,886
|66a-67b-64a-67a—264
|-18
|Seamus Power (67), $166,886
|64a-68b-65a-67a—264
|-18
|Patrick Rodgers (67), $166,886
|65a-62b-68a-69a—264
|-18
|Michael Thorbjornsen (67), $166,886
|64b-63a-68a-69a—264
|-18
|John Keefer (0), $166,886
|65a-64b-67a-68a—264
|-18
|Andrew Novak (0), $166,886
|61a-65b-70a-68a—264
|-18
|J.T. Poston (0), $166,886
|65a-65b-68a-66a—264
|-18
|Sam Stevens (0), $166,886
|67a-67b-67a-63a—264
|-18
|Mac Meissner (47), $99,750
|67b-66a-66a-66a—265
|-17
|Keith Mitchell (47), $99,750
|66b-65a-69a-65a—265
|-17
|Doc Redman (0), $99,750
|65b-66a-69a-65a—265
|-17
|Eric Cole (40), $76,300
|68b-62a-67a-69a—266
|-16
|Ben Martin (40), $76,300
|66b-69a-68a-63a—266
|-16
|William Mouw (40), $76,300
|69a-65b-64a-68a—266
|-16
|Ryan Palmer (40), $76,300
|69b-64a-68a-65a—266
|-16
|Byeong Hun An (29), $50,439
|68b-67a-67a-65a—267
|-15
|Hayden Buckley (29), $50,439
|66a-64b-70a-67a—267
|-15
|Trey Mullinax (29), $50,439
|65a-68b-70a-64a—267
|-15
|Henrik Norlander (29), $50,439
|65a-67b-71a-64a—267
|-15
|Andrew Putnam (29), $50,439
|61a-69b-69a-68a—267
|-15
|Antoine Rozner (29), $50,439
|69b-62a-68a-68a—267
|-15
|Greyson Sigg (29), $50,439
|66a-62b-72a-67a—267
|-15
|Webb Simpson (29), $50,439
|68b-65a-67a-67a—267
|-15
|Davis Thompson (29), $50,439
|62b-71a-66a-68a—267
|-15
|Harrison Endycott (19), $34,950
|68a-67b-65a-68a—268
|-14
|Patrick Fishburn (19), $34,950
|71b-62a-70a-65a—268
|-14
|Mark Hubbard (19), $34,950
|70a-63b-66a-69a—268
|-14
|Patton Kizzire (19), $34,950
|63a-70b-67a-68a—268
|-14
|Ben Kohles (19), $34,950
|68b-65a-69a-66a—268
|-14
|Kris Ventura (19), $34,950
|65a-69b-73a-61a—268
|-14
|Vince Whaley (19), $34,950
|68a-65b-69a-66a—268
|-14
|Jonathan Byrd (12), $25,550
|67a-66b-67a-69a—269
|-13
|Austin Eckroat (12), $25,550
|65a-70b-71a-63a—269
|-13
|Brice Garnett (12), $25,550
|67b-68a-71a-63a—269
|-13
|Chan Kim (12), $25,550
|66b-68a-69a-66a—269
|-13
|Chris Kirk (12), $25,550
|70b-64a-68a-67a—269
|-13
|Niklas Norgaard Moller (12), $25,550
|65a-69b-67a-68a—269
|-13
|Matthew Riedel (9), $19,180
|64b-67a-72a-67a—270
|-12
|Sam Ryder (9), $19,180
|70b-65a-67a-68a—270
|-12
|Ben Silverman (9), $19,180
|64b-68a-71a-67a—270
|-12
|Harris English (0), $19,180
|67a-68b-67a-68a—270
|-12
|Michael Brennan (6), $16,399
|70a-64b-68a-69a—271
|-11
|Pierceson Coody (6), $16,399
|66b-69a-70a-66a—271
|-11
|Quade Cummins (6), $16,399
|64b-66a-71a-70a—271
|-11
|Mackenzie Hughes (6), $16,399
|67b-68a-68a-68a—271
|-11
|Troy Merritt (6), $16,399
|68a-66b-66a-71a—271
|-11
|Jackson Suber (6), $16,399
|70b-63a-69a-69a—271
|-11
|Jesper Svensson (6), $16,399
|67a-64b-77a-63a—271
|-11
|Karl Vilips (6), $16,399
|66a-66b-71a-68a—271
|-11
|Matt Wallace (6), $16,399
|67a-66b-71a-67a—271
|-11
|Daniel Berger (0), $16,399
|66a-69b-71a-65a—271
|-11
|Denny McCarthy (0), $16,399
|68b-66a-67a-70a—271
|-11
|Chad Ramey (4), $15,400
|66a-68b-69a-69a—272
|-10
|Alex Smalley (4), $15,400
|66a-68b-68a-70a—272
|-10
|Beau Hossler (4), $15,050
|68a-67b-71a-67a—273
|-9
|Thomas Rosenmueller (4), $15,050
|65a-67b-72a-69a—273
|-9
|Brandt Snedeker (4), $15,050
|70b-64a-72a-67a—273
|-9
|Matt Kuchar (3), $14,630
|67b-68a-70a-69a—274
|-8
|Matthieu Pavon (3), $14,630
|70a-65b-71a-68a—274
|-8
|Davis Riley (3), $14,630
|67a-66b-75a-66a—274
|-8
|Adam Hadwin (3), $14,350
|71b-64a-68a-72a—275
|-7
|Chez Reavie (2), $14,210
|67a-67b-70a-72a—276
|-6
|James Hahn (2), $14,000
|66a-66b-74a-74a—280
|-2
|Brendan Valdes (0), $14,000
|69a-66b-72a-73a—280
|-2
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.