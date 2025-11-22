Live Radio
The RSM Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 4:32 PM

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $7 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Sami Valimaki 66b-62a-65a—193 -19
Patrick Rodgers 65a-62b-68a—195 -17
Michael Thorbjornsen 64b-63a-68a—195 -17
Zac Blair 68b-64a-64a—196 -16
John Keefer 65a-64b-67a—196 -16
Andrew Novak 61a-65b-70a—196 -16
Eric Cole 68b-62a-67a—197 -15
Lee Hodges 66a-65b-66a—197 -15
Si Woo Kim 65a-67b-65a—197 -15
Max McGreevy 64b-67a-66a—197 -15
John Pak 66a-67b-64a—197 -15
Seamus Power 64a-68b-65a—197 -15
Nicolas Echavarria 66b-65a-67a—198 -14
Doug Ghim 60a-71b-67a—198 -14
William Mouw 69a-65b-64a—198 -14
J.T. Poston 65a-65b-68a—198 -14
Ricky Castillo 65b-65a-69a—199 -13
Rico Hoey 62b-70a-67a—199 -13
Mark Hubbard 70a-63b-66a—199 -13
Mac Meissner 67b-66a-66a—199 -13
Andrew Putnam 61a-69b-69a—199 -13
Antoine Rozner 69b-62a-68a—199 -13
Davis Thompson 62b-71a-66a—199 -13
Hayden Buckley 66a-64b-70a—200 -12
Jonathan Byrd 67a-66b-67a—200 -12
Harrison Endycott 68a-67b-65a—200 -12
Patton Kizzire 63a-70b-67a—200 -12
Troy Merritt 68a-66b-66a—200 -12
Keith Mitchell 66b-65a-69a—200 -12
Doc Redman 65b-66a-69a—200 -12
Greyson Sigg 66a-62b-72a—200 -12
Webb Simpson 68b-65a-67a—200 -12
Quade Cummins 64b-66a-71a—201 -11
Denny McCarthy 68b-66a-67a—201 -11
Niklas Norgaard Moller 65a-69b-67a—201 -11
Ryan Palmer 69b-64a-68a—201 -11
Sam Stevens 67a-67b-67a—201 -11
Byeong Hun An 68b-67a-67a—202 -10
Michael Brennan 70a-64b-68a—202 -10
Harris English 67a-68b-67a—202 -10
Chris Kirk 70b-64a-68a—202 -10
Ben Kohles 68b-65a-69a—202 -10
Sam Ryder 70b-65a-67a—202 -10
Alex Smalley 66a-68b-68a—202 -10
Jackson Suber 70b-63a-69a—202 -10
Vince Whaley 68a-65b-69a—202 -10
Patrick Fishburn 71b-62a-70a—203 -9
Adam Hadwin 71b-64a-68a—203 -9
Mackenzie Hughes 67b-68a-68a—203 -9
Chan Kim 66b-68a-69a—203 -9
Ben Martin 66b-69a-68a—203 -9
Trey Mullinax 65a-68b-70a—203 -9
Henrik Norlander 65a-67b-71a—203 -9
Chad Ramey 66a-68b-69a—203 -9
Matthew Riedel 64b-67a-72a—203 -9
Ben Silverman 64b-68a-71a—203 -9
Karl Vilips 66a-66b-71a—203 -9
Chez Reavie 67a-67b-70a—204 -8
Thomas Rosenmueller 65a-67b-72a—204 -8
Matt Wallace 67a-66b-71a—204 -8
Pierceson Coody 66b-69a-70a—205 -7
Matt Kuchar 67b-68a-70a—205 -7
Daniel Berger 66a-69b-71a—206 -6
Austin Eckroat 65a-70b-71a—206 -6
Brice Garnett 67b-68a-71a—206 -6
James Hahn 66a-66b-74a—206 -6
Beau Hossler 68a-67b-71a—206 -6
Matthieu Pavon 70a-65b-71a—206 -6
Brandt Snedeker 70b-64a-72a—206 -6
Brendan Valdes 69a-66b-72a—207 -5
Kris Ventura 65a-69b-73a—207 -5
Davis Riley 67a-66b-75a—208 -4
Jesper Svensson 67a-64b-77a—208 -4

