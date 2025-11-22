The RSM Classic Par Scores

Saturday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $7 million
Third Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Sami Valimaki
|66b-62a-65a—193
|-19
|Patrick Rodgers
|65a-62b-68a—195
|-17
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|64b-63a-68a—195
|-17
|Zac Blair
|68b-64a-64a—196
|-16
|John Keefer
|65a-64b-67a—196
|-16
|Andrew Novak
|61a-65b-70a—196
|-16
|Eric Cole
|68b-62a-67a—197
|-15
|Lee Hodges
|66a-65b-66a—197
|-15
|Si Woo Kim
|65a-67b-65a—197
|-15
|Max McGreevy
|64b-67a-66a—197
|-15
|John Pak
|66a-67b-64a—197
|-15
|Seamus Power
|64a-68b-65a—197
|-15
|Nicolas Echavarria
|66b-65a-67a—198
|-14
|Doug Ghim
|60a-71b-67a—198
|-14
|William Mouw
|69a-65b-64a—198
|-14
|J.T. Poston
|65a-65b-68a—198
|-14
|Ricky Castillo
|65b-65a-69a—199
|-13
|Rico Hoey
|62b-70a-67a—199
|-13
|Mark Hubbard
|70a-63b-66a—199
|-13
|Mac Meissner
|67b-66a-66a—199
|-13
|Andrew Putnam
|61a-69b-69a—199
|-13
|Antoine Rozner
|69b-62a-68a—199
|-13
|Davis Thompson
|62b-71a-66a—199
|-13
|Hayden Buckley
|66a-64b-70a—200
|-12
|Jonathan Byrd
|67a-66b-67a—200
|-12
|Harrison Endycott
|68a-67b-65a—200
|-12
|Patton Kizzire
|63a-70b-67a—200
|-12
|Troy Merritt
|68a-66b-66a—200
|-12
|Keith Mitchell
|66b-65a-69a—200
|-12
|Doc Redman
|65b-66a-69a—200
|-12
|Greyson Sigg
|66a-62b-72a—200
|-12
|Webb Simpson
|68b-65a-67a—200
|-12
|Quade Cummins
|64b-66a-71a—201
|-11
|Denny McCarthy
|68b-66a-67a—201
|-11
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|65a-69b-67a—201
|-11
|Ryan Palmer
|69b-64a-68a—201
|-11
|Sam Stevens
|67a-67b-67a—201
|-11
|Byeong Hun An
|68b-67a-67a—202
|-10
|Michael Brennan
|70a-64b-68a—202
|-10
|Harris English
|67a-68b-67a—202
|-10
|Chris Kirk
|70b-64a-68a—202
|-10
|Ben Kohles
|68b-65a-69a—202
|-10
|Sam Ryder
|70b-65a-67a—202
|-10
|Alex Smalley
|66a-68b-68a—202
|-10
|Jackson Suber
|70b-63a-69a—202
|-10
|Vince Whaley
|68a-65b-69a—202
|-10
|Patrick Fishburn
|71b-62a-70a—203
|-9
|Adam Hadwin
|71b-64a-68a—203
|-9
|Mackenzie Hughes
|67b-68a-68a—203
|-9
|Chan Kim
|66b-68a-69a—203
|-9
|Ben Martin
|66b-69a-68a—203
|-9
|Trey Mullinax
|65a-68b-70a—203
|-9
|Henrik Norlander
|65a-67b-71a—203
|-9
|Chad Ramey
|66a-68b-69a—203
|-9
|Matthew Riedel
|64b-67a-72a—203
|-9
|Ben Silverman
|64b-68a-71a—203
|-9
|Karl Vilips
|66a-66b-71a—203
|-9
|Chez Reavie
|67a-67b-70a—204
|-8
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|65a-67b-72a—204
|-8
|Matt Wallace
|67a-66b-71a—204
|-8
|Pierceson Coody
|66b-69a-70a—205
|-7
|Matt Kuchar
|67b-68a-70a—205
|-7
|Daniel Berger
|66a-69b-71a—206
|-6
|Austin Eckroat
|65a-70b-71a—206
|-6
|Brice Garnett
|67b-68a-71a—206
|-6
|James Hahn
|66a-66b-74a—206
|-6
|Beau Hossler
|68a-67b-71a—206
|-6
|Matthieu Pavon
|70a-65b-71a—206
|-6
|Brandt Snedeker
|70b-64a-72a—206
|-6
|Brendan Valdes
|69a-66b-72a—207
|-5
|Kris Ventura
|65a-69b-73a—207
|-5
|Davis Riley
|67a-66b-75a—208
|-4
|Jesper Svensson
|67a-64b-77a—208
|-4
