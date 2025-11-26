Teenage forward Quentin Ndjantou starts for PSG in Champions League game vs. Tottenham

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique made an audacious choice by starting 18-year-old forward Quentin Ndjantou against Tottenham…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique made an audacious choice by starting 18-year-old forward Quentin Ndjantou against Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.

He was selected ahead of established striker Gonçalo Ramos, who recently played his 100th game for PSG. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé was on the bench for PSG after recovering from injury.

Ndjantou is the latest player to come through PSG’s fast-improving youth academy. He featured as a substitute against Barcelona and started a Ligue 1 game against Lille in October. Ndjantou also scored a hat trick in a Champions League Youth League win over Atalanta this season.

PSG also had two homegrown academy forwards on the bench in 19-year-old Senny Mayulu — scorer of PSG’s fifth goal in the 5-0 rout of Inter Milan in last season’s Champions League final — and 17-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye.

Dembélé was named as a substitute after he came off injured three weeks ago against Bayern Munich — having only just returned from a right hamstring injury in that game.

Dembélé scored a career-high 35 goals in all competitions for PSG last season, Ndjantou was seeking his first for the club. ___

