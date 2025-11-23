Tapani, Keller score, Frankel has shutout as Fleet top Victoire 2-0 in season opener

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Susanna Tapani scored 73 seconds into the game, Megan Keller added a power play goal early…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Susanna Tapani scored 73 seconds into the game, Megan Keller added a power play goal early in the third period and the Boston Fleet capped opening weekend of the PWHL season with a 2-0 win over the Montreal Victoire on Sunday.

Aerin Frankel made 25 saves for Boston.

Tapani put a shot on goal from the left circle and it trickled past Ann-Renee Desbiens.

Marie-Philip, who took a double-penalty late in the second period, was penalized for an illegal check as soon as she got out of the box in the third period. Keller took advantage, patiently waiting on the edge of the crease until the puck found her for an insurance goal.

Desbiens made 26 saves.

UP NEXT

Montreal: The Victoire have their home opener against New York on Tuesday.

Boston: The Fleet are at Toronto on Saturday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.