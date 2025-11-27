Suzuki scores twice, Demidov has winner in Canadiens’ 4-3 victory over the Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov scored in a 1:27 span early in the third period…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov scored in a 1:27 span early in the third period and the Montreal Canadiens rallied to beat the Utah Mammoth 4-3 on Wednesday night for just their third victory in 10 games.

Suzuki scored twice, and Zach Bolduc added a goal and two assists as Montreal went 2 of 3 on power plays. Jakub Dobes made 31 saves.

Two of the Canadiens’ victories in the last 10 have come against Utah.

Barrett Hayton, Kailer Yamamoto and Michael Carcone had second-period goals for the Mammoth. Karel Vejmelka made 13 saves.

Montreal struck first on Bolduc’s power-play goal with 9:22 left in the first. The Canadiens doubled their lead six minutes later on Suzuki’s first goal.

Hayton, Yamamoto, and Carcone scored in 4:09 span of the second period to give Utah the lead.

Hayton’s power play goal at the 9:43 of the second broke the ice for the Mammoth. Yamamoto leveled it two minutes later with his straight-on wrist shot from close range. Carcone then put Utah in front with 6:08 left in the second when he cut around the pipe and threaded the puck through traffic past Dobes.

Montreal got the equalizer from Suzuki on a power play less than a minute later. He poked in his second goal at the 3:20 of the third.

Demidov put Montreal ahead for good with a snap shot at the 4:47 of the third.

Up next

Canadiens: At Vegas on Friday night.

Mammoth: At Dallas on Friday night.

