Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the ‘league champion’ for 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Seemingly out of nowhere, Argentina’s soccer association on Thursday declared Rosario Central the “league champion” for 2025 in what is a newly established title.

Star forward Angel Di Maria was on hand to accept the new trophy, which took Argentina by surprise because it traditionally has just two championships — the Apertura and Clausura tournaments, both of which use playoffs to determine the winners.

But the Professional League, which is under the soccer association’s jurisdiction, said Thursday its executive committee “unanimously decided to establish the title of ‘League Champion’ for the team that has accumulated the most points in the overall standings.”

Central amassed the most points (66) in total from the regular phases of the Apertura and Clausura tournaments. The annual standings determine the teams that qualify for continental tournaments (Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana) and those relegated.

“We are the best team of the year,” Central said on its social media accounts and quickly added a new star to its crest, its eighth in the professional era.

Platense won the Apertura title mid-year, and next weekend the round of 16 of the Clausura tournament begins, culminating in a single-match final on Dec. 11 to crown a new champion.

The soccer association under the leadership of Claudio Tapia has been characterized in recent years by constant changes to tournament formats and the determination of promotions and relegations. But this is the first time a new trophy was established while there is a season ongoing.

