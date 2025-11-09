Suns’ Jalen Green leaves game vs Clippers, apparently reaggravating his hamstring injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Green needed help to leave the court late in the first quarter of the Phoenix…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Green needed help to leave the court late in the first quarter of the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers after apparently reaggravating his injured hamstring.

Green left after scoring two points in seven minutes Saturday night during his second game with the Suns. He appeared to strain his leg while driving to the hoop, and he pulled up abruptly before leaving the court gingerly.

The Suns later announced Green wouldn’t return.

Green made his Phoenix debut Thursday with 29 points in the Suns’ win over the Clippers in Arizona.

Phoenix acquired Green from Houston in the seven-team megatrade that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets last summer, but he missed their first eight games. He injured his hamstring in training camp, and he aggravated the injury during the Suns’ preseason trip to China.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft started for the Suns at Intuit Dome.

