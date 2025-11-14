Suns’ Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 by NBA for making a lewd gesture

NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for making a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for making a lewd gesture on the playing court the night before.

The incident occurred with 54 seconds left in the first half of the Suns’ 133-98 home victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Brooks had 32 points in the game. He’s averaging 20.3 points in his first season for Phoenix.

