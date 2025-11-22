Suns’ Brooks fined $35,000 after confrontation with officials after Friday’s win over Timberwolves

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 for “confronting and directing inappropriate language toward game…

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 for “confronting and directing inappropriate language toward game officials” following the team’s 114-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

The decision was announced on Saturday by James Jones, who is the league’s head of basketball operations.

Brooks scored a team-high 22 points for the Suns, who rallied from an 113-105 deficit in the final minute to stun the Timberwolves for their seventh win in eight games. Brooks fouled out with 18 seconds left in the game.

