Stars visit the Canucks after Robertson’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (12-5-3, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-10-2, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Vancouver Canucks after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

Vancouver has a 9-10-2 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on its home ice. The Canucks have a 2-5-0 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Dallas is 12-5-3 overall and 6-1-2 in road games. The Stars are 10-2-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams play Thursday for the second time this season. The Canucks won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has one goal and 19 assists for the Canucks. Kiefer Sherwood has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Robertson has 11 goals and 14 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has one goal and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, seven assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

