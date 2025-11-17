Stars take on the Islanders following Robertson’s hat trick

New York Islanders (10-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (12-4-3, in the Central Division) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

New York Islanders (10-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (12-4-3, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the New York Islanders after Jason Robertson recorded a hat trick in the Stars’ 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Dallas has gone 6-3-1 at home and 12-4-3 overall. The Stars are first in the Western Conference with 22 power-play goals.

New York has a 10-7-2 record overall and a 6-4-1 record on the road. The Islanders have a 5-1-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored nine goals with 17 assists for the Stars. Robertson has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 12 goals and 11 assists for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.