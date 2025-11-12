Stars take on the Canadiens following overtime victory

Dallas Stars (10-4-3, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-4-2, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Dallas Stars (10-4-3, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-4-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Dallas Stars after the Stars took down the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime.

Montreal has a 10-4-2 record overall and a 5-2-1 record on its home ice. The Canadiens have a 7-2-1 record in games decided by a goal.

Dallas has a 5-1-2 record on the road and a 10-4-3 record overall. The Stars have scored 20 power-play goals, which leads NHL play.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 12 goals and six assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

