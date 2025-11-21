Stars rebound from loss to beat Canucks 4-2 for 6th win in 7 games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Colin Blackwell broke a tie with 9:13 left and the Dallas Stars opened a four-game…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Colin Blackwell broke a tie with 9:13 left and the Dallas Stars opened a four-game trip by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games.

Blackwell picked up the puck at the blue line, skated in alone and ripped a shot past Kevin Lankinen for his second goal of the season.

Jason Robertson scored in his fifth straight game and Mikko Rantanen and Mavrik Bourque added goals to help Dallas rebound from a 3-2 home loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Jake Oettinger made 34 saves.

Linus Karlsson and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver in its lone game in a five-day span. The Canucks have lost five of six.

Lankinen made 20 saves.

After Blackwell gave Dallas the lead midway through the third, Rantanen put it away with 1:31 left.

Pettersson tied at 2 on a power play with 5:35 left in the second.

Vancouver had a two-man advantage for 1:20 early in the second, but couldn’t score. Jake DeBrusk came within inches on a shot from the side of the crease, but Oettinger stopped the puck as it slid under his body.

