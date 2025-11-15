Stars host the Flyers following Robertson’s 2-goal showing

Philadelphia Flyers (9-5-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (11-4-3, in the Central Division) Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -219, Flyers +180; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Philadelphia Flyers after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 7-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Dallas is 11-4-3 overall and 5-3-1 in home games. The Stars have a 9-2-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Philadelphia has a 3-2-1 record in road games and a 9-5-3 record overall. The Flyers have a 7-0-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored nine goals with 16 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has one goal and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Tippett has six goals and four assists for the Flyers. Trevor Zegras has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

