Stars crush Oilers 8-3 as Benn scores 400th career goal for Dallas

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nathan Bastian scored two goals, Wyatt Johnston had a goal and three assists, and the Dallas Stars jumped out to a four-goal first-period lead and cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Jamie Benn and Sam Steel each had a goal and an assist, while Roope Hintz and Justin Hryckowian also scored goals for Dallas, which is 7-1-1 in its last nine games.

Benn became the second player in franchise history to reach the 400-goal milestone, joining Mike Modano (557).

Connor Clattenburg, Evan Bouchard and Jack Roslovic scored for the Oilers, who have lost four of their last five games.

Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for Dallas, while Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner only made four saves on eight first-period shots before being replaced at the start of the second by Calvin Pickard, who made 18 saves the rest of the way.

Dallas played without forward Mikko Rantanen, who was serving a one-game suspension after being ejected for boarding for a second time in a week against Calgary on Saturday. Rantanen currently leads the league in power-play points with 15.

Clattenburg scored his first NHL goal in his second NHL game. He was a fifth-round pick of the Oilers in the 2024 NHL draft.

Johnston picked up his second assist of the game on the Stars’ fourth goal, giving him 100 career assists, to go with 100 career goals, achieved on Nov. 13.

Up next

Stars end a four-game road trip at Seattle on Wednesday.

Oilers visit Seattle on Saturday.

