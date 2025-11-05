Stars and Gulutzan get extra point that means little more in shootout win over Oilers

DALLAS (AP) — That extra point Dallas got for winning a shootout meant a little more for coach Glen Gulutzan…

DALLAS (AP) — That extra point Dallas got for winning a shootout meant a little more for coach Glen Gulutzan and the Stars because of who was on the other side.

Wyatt Johnston made the game-ending shot in a shootout after three assists in regulation and the Stars beat Edmonton 4-3 on Tuesday night in their first meeting since last May when the Oilers eliminated them in the Western Conference final for the second year in a row. It was the third game in a row Dallas went past regulation, having lost three nights earlier in a shootout at reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida after an overtime loss at Tampa Bay.

“It was nice to get the extra point and then, you know, against them too, it’s even better,” Gulutzan said.

Gulutzan faced Edmonton for the first time since becoming the Stars coach again this summer. He had spent the past seven seasons as an assistant with the Oilers, who made it to the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two years right after ending Dallas’ season.

Even without captain Jamie Benn and fellow forwards Roope Hintz and Matt Duchene because of injuries, the Stars (7-3-3) have a seven-game point streak.

They came back from a 2-0 deficit just over 7 minutes against Edmonton, which also had a 3-1 lead in the third period.

“It was an entertaining game. It’s not exactly how we scripted it, but you got to find ways to win,” Johnston said.

“We battled hard. Even in the first I think we had a good start and then all of a sudden it’s 2-0,” Rantanen said. “The group is really patient even if we go down two. Even later in the game, we’ll still stick with it, so eventually it has to go in.”

Rantanen scored career goals Nos. 300 and 301 before assisting on defenseman Miro Heiskanen’s goal that tied the game at 3 with 7:40 left in regulation. Rantanen, the trade deadline acquisition last March that is now at the start of a $96 million, eight-year contract, also had a shot that ricocheted off the post at the start of the second period.

“Everyone knows what he’s capable of. We’ve played against him a lot. I’m glad he’s on our side,” Heiskanen said. “He’s a quick player, can create a lot and scores big goals. It’s great to have him here.”

Dallas has won four of the last five regular-season meetings against Edmonton. But inside that same span, the Oilers beat the Stars in a five-game West final last May after knocking them out in six games at the end of the 2023-24 season.

These Oilers (6-5-4) played their third game in four days. That also wrapped up their third set of back-to-back games, and they went 0-4-2 in those games.

“There’s been too many of these games that happen to us, so we need to figure out how to close a game better,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “I thought our last two games we played well. We just couldn’t get the two points.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.