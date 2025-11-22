Staal’s two goals propel Hurricanes past Jets 4-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jordan Staal scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Winnipeg 4-3 on Friday night in the…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jordan Staal scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Winnipeg 4-3 on Friday night in the Jets’ first game since learning star goalie Connor Hellebuyck will be sidelined four to six weeks.

Hellebuyck will have arthroscopic surgery for a knee problem dating to training camp. Eric Comrie made 24 saves against the Hurricanes.

Seth Jarvis scored short-handed for Carolina and Andrei Svechnikov added a goal. Backup goalie Brandon Bussi stopped 24 shots. The Hurricanes are 3-0-2 in their last five games, scoring three or more goals in each game.

Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and defenseman Josh Morrissey added a goal for Winnipeg, extending his points streak to seven games.

Staal scored 16 seconds into the game, making a move to get around defenseman Dylan Samberg and firing the puck past Comrie on the stick side.

Morrissey tied it at 3:45, followed by Vilardi’s power-play marker at 9:28 after a Carolina turnover.

Staal notched his second of the game when he got his stick on Jalen Chatfield’s point shot at 3:08 of the second. Jarvis scored his 11th goal the season at 6:31.

Svechnikov stretched the lead to 4-2 three minutes into the third and Vilardi made it a one-goal game 54 seconds later.

WILD 5, PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season, Matt Boldy had two goals and an assist and Minnesota beat Pittsburgh for its fourth straight victory.

The Wild have three shutouts in their last six games and have eight victories and only one regulation loss in 10 games in November. Pittsburgh played its first game since beating Nashville on Sunday in Sweden to split Global Series games.

Gustavsson has recently formed a formidable goaltending tandem with fellow Swede Jesper Wallstedt, the backup who had consecutive shutouts against Calgary and Anaheim and made a career-high 42 saves Wednesday night at home in a shootout victory over Carolina.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist and Marcus Johansson also scored. The Wild led 3-0 11:42 in.

SABRES 9, BLACKHAWKS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Doan scored twice for his second multi-goal game of the season, Alex Tuch had a career-high four assists and Buffalo routed Chicago.

Jason Zucker, Bowen Byram, Ryan McLeod, Mattias Samuelsson, Tage Thompson, Jack Quinn and Jacob Bryson also scored to help Buffalo win for the third time in four games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice for Chicago and Alex Vlasic also scored. The Blackhawks have lost two in a row.

Doan opened the scoring with 6:03 left in the first period when he banged home his own rebound. Zucker made it 2-0 1:22 later scoring in his first game back since Nov. 1 because of an illness.

Byram’s power-play goal with 2:27 to go made it 3-0, but Bertuzzi’s 11th goal of the season 39 seconds later made it 3-1 after the first.

McLeod and Samuelsson scored eight seconds apart in the second period to make it 5-1.

BRUINS 2, KINGS 1, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored his second goal of the game at 2:27 of overtime to tie for the NHL goals lead and give Boston a victory over Los Angeles.

Geekie fired a snap shot from top of the right circle that beat goalie Darcy Kuemper high to the far corner for his 16th goal to match Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead.

Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to help the Bruins end a two-game skid. They opened a four-game trip with 4-3 loss at Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Geekie opened the scoring at 8:01 of the third with a one-timer from the middle of ice above the circles that also beat Kuemper high to the far corner.

Joel Armia tied it with a short-handed goal with 6:57 remaining. With Kevin Fiala off for tripping David Pastrnak, Armia beat Swayman off a rebound on a rush for his second short-handed goal in two games.

