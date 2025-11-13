St. Louis and Philadelphia hit the ice for non-conference matchup

Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-3, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Friday, 8…

Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-3, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues face the Philadelphia Flyers in a non-conference matchup.

St. Louis is 3-4-3 in home games and 6-8-3 overall. The Blues have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Philadelphia has a 2-2-1 record in road games and an 8-5-3 record overall. The Flyers are 6-0-1 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has five goals and four assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has four goals and 12 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored four goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

