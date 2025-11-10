St. Louis and Calgary square off in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (4-11-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (5-8-3, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Tuesday, 8…

Calgary Flames (4-11-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (5-8-3, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Calgary Flames hit the ice in Western Conference action.

St. Louis is 5-8-3 overall and 2-4-3 in home games. The Blues have a 1-1-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Calgary is 4-11-2 overall and 2-7-1 on the road. The Flames are 1-2-1 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Blues won 4-2 in the last matchup. Jake Neighbours led the Blues with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pius Suter has five goals and four assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has four goals and seven assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.