Spurs rookie Dylan Harper returns against Trail Blazers after missing 3 1/2 weeks with calf injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper returned to the court Wednesday night against the Portland Trail…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper returned to the court Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing 3 1/2 weeks because of a left calf injury.

Harper scored seven points in 16 minutes off the bench as the Spurs won 115-102 in an NBA Cup group stage game.

“It felt good out there just to be back out there with the guys, just contribute any way I can to winning,” Harper said. “Most importantly, we got the win.”

The 6-foot-6 Harper, the No. 2 pick in last summer’s draft out of Rutgers, played well over the first six games of his NBA career before the injury. He averaged 14 points, four rebounds and 3.8 assists, all off the bench.

He was hurt Nov. 2 in a game against the Phoenix Suns, limping off the court after trying to swat away a pass while playing defense.

Although the Spurs are monitoring his minutes, they’re glad to have Harper back.

“I thought he was great,” coach Mitch Johnson said. “Trying to get his fitness level back to where it was. He’s played five or six games, whatever it’s been. He’s going to be fantastic. His approach was great. We just need to keep getting him in shape and get his reps back.”

Johnson said he plans to play Harper with fellow guards De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.

“Sky’s the limit with us three,” Harper said. “We all can get to the rim at will, we all can make shots, we can all play-make, so it’s really pick your poison.”

The Spurs are 12-5 despite injuries to multiple key players. Castle (hip) and All-Star big man Victor Wembanyama (calf) were out of the lineup against the Trail Blazers.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.