Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx wins men’s world rugby player of the year award

DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx was crowned the men’s world rugby player of the year on Saturday, moments after his Springboks beat Ireland 24-13 in Dublin.

Marx was named the man of the match.

He received his first world’s best player award from Springboks great Victor Matfield, seven years after his only other nomination.

Also shortlisted were teammates Pieter-Steph du Toit, the award winner in 2019 and 2024, and Ox Nche, the first prop to be nominated in the award’s 24-year history.

The other nominee was France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, whose eight tries in the Six Nations were the most in a single tournament in 100 years.

Marx was the joint leading try-scorer with four in the Rugby Championship that South Africa won. His five test tries this year improved his record to 26 in 87 tests; the only forward in South Africa’s all-time top 10.

He’s also the fourth Springbok to win the men’s award after Du Toit, Schalk Burger (2004) and Bryan Habana (2007).

New Zealand lock Fabian Holland was named the breakthrough player of the year.

