Sports on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 18

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Nov. 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — American U. at Rutgers
ESPN — Michigan St. vs. Kentucky, New York
7 p.m.
ACCN — Navy at North Carolina
8:30 p.m.
BTN — SE Missouri St. at Iowa
9 p.m.
ACCN — Monmouth at Syracuse
ESPN — Kansas vs. Duke, New York
SECN — Rider at Texas
9:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Southern U. at Washington
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Sacramento St. at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Purdue at Kentucky
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UMass at Ohio
ESPN2 — W. Michigan at N. Illinois
ESPNU — Akron at Bowling Green
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25
GOLF
Noon
ESPN2 — U-13 PGA Jr. League Championship: Team Aggregate – Stroke Play, PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas
3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The 2025 PIF Saudi International, First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: Memphis at San Antonio
PEACOCK — Memphis at San Antonio
11 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: Phoenix at Portland
PEACOCK — Phoenix at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: TBA, Round of 16, Doha Qatar
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: TBA, Round of 16, Doha Qatar
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Belgium vs. Liechtenstein, Group J, Liège, Belgium
7 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Tampa, Fla.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Tampa, Fla. (Men in Blazers’ AltCast)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: Venezuela vs. Canada, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinals
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.