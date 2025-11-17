Sports on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Nov. 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. BTN — American…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Nov. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — American U. at Rutgers

ESPN — Michigan St. vs. Kentucky, New York

7 p.m.

ACCN — Navy at North Carolina

8:30 p.m.

BTN — SE Missouri St. at Iowa

9 p.m.

ACCN — Monmouth at Syracuse

ESPN — Kansas vs. Duke, New York

SECN — Rider at Texas

9:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Southern U. at Washington

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Sacramento St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Purdue at Kentucky

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UMass at Ohio

ESPN2 — W. Michigan at N. Illinois

ESPNU — Akron at Bowling Green

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

GOLF

Noon

ESPN2 — U-13 PGA Jr. League Championship: Team Aggregate – Stroke Play, PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 2025 PIF Saudi International, First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: Memphis at San Antonio

PEACOCK — Memphis at San Antonio

11 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: Phoenix at Portland

PEACOCK — Phoenix at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: TBA, Round of 16, Doha Qatar

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: TBA, Round of 16, Doha Qatar

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Belgium vs. Liechtenstein, Group J, Liège, Belgium

7 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Tampa, Fla.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Tampa, Fla. (Men in Blazers’ AltCast)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: Venezuela vs. Canada, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinals

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.