Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Nov. 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS2 — AFL Postseason: Adelaide at North Melbourne, Semifinal
3 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Postseason: Carlton at Hawthorn, Semifinal
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Indiana St. at Duke
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Illinois St. vs. Southern Cal, Los Angeles
8 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Iowa
PEACOCK — Md.-Eastern Shore at Creighton
8:30 p.m.
TRUTV — Northwestern at DePaul
9 p.m.
ACCN — NC Central at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Michigan at TCU
SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia
10 p.m.
PEACOCK — Arizona vs. UCLA, Los Angeles
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Arizona St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Duke vs. West Virginia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Baylor at UNLV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — SC State at NC Central
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Clemson at Louisville
9 p.m.
FOX — Minnesota at Oregon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota
10 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at UCLA
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN — Oklahoma at Penn St.
FIGURE SKATING
7:30 p.m.
E! — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The 2025 Skate America, Lake Placid, N.Y.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Sakhir, Bahrain
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Miami at New York
9:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at San Antonio
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh vs. Nashville, Stockholm
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:15 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup: France vs. Colombia, Round of 32, Doha, Qatar
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Luxembourg vs. Germany, Group A, Gasperich, Luxembourg
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup: U.S. vs. Morocco, Round of 32, Doha, Qatar (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals: Singles Round Robin
Noon
TENNIS — ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals: Singles Round Robin
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1
_____
