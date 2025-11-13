Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Nov. 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Nov. 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS2 — AFL Postseason: Adelaide at North Melbourne, Semifinal

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Postseason: Carlton at Hawthorn, Semifinal

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Indiana St. at Duke

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Illinois St. vs. Southern Cal, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Iowa

PEACOCK — Md.-Eastern Shore at Creighton

8:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Northwestern at DePaul

9 p.m.

ACCN — NC Central at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Michigan at TCU

SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia

10 p.m.

PEACOCK — Arizona vs. UCLA, Los Angeles

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke vs. West Virginia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Baylor at UNLV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — SC State at NC Central

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Clemson at Louisville

9 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at Oregon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

10 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at UCLA

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma at Penn St.

FIGURE SKATING

7:30 p.m.

E! — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The 2025 Skate America, Lake Placid, N.Y.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Sakhir, Bahrain

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Miami at New York

9:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh vs. Nashville, Stockholm

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:15 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup: France vs. Colombia, Round of 32, Doha, Qatar

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Luxembourg vs. Germany, Group A, Gasperich, Luxembourg

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup: U.S. vs. Morocco, Round of 32, Doha, Qatar (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals: Singles Round Robin

Noon

TENNIS — ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals: Singles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1

