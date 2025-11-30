All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|61
|43
|Evansville
|14
|10
|3
|0
|1
|21
|44
|31
|Pensacola
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|44
|36
|Peoria
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|39
|31
|Roanoke
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|47
|39
|Knoxville
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|40
|39
|Fayetteville
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|26
|36
|Birmingham
|14
|3
|7
|0
|4
|10
|34
|50
|Macon
|13
|3
|7
|1
|2
|9
|22
|37
|Quad City
|14
|4
|9
|1
|0
|9
|31
|46
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City 3, Macon 1
Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 1
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2
Peoria 4, Evansville 3
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
