All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 15 10 3 2 0 22 61 43…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 15 10 3 2 0 22 61 43 Evansville 14 10 3 0 1 21 44 31 Pensacola 14 10 3 1 0 21 44 36 Peoria 14 9 5 0 0 18 39 31 Roanoke 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 39 Knoxville 14 8 5 1 0 17 40 39 Fayetteville 14 6 6 2 0 14 26 36 Birmingham 14 3 7 0 4 10 34 50 Macon 13 3 7 1 2 9 22 37 Quad City 14 4 9 1 0 9 31 46

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City 3, Macon 1

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 1

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2

Peoria 4, Evansville 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.