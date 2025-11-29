All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 15 10 3 2 0 22 61 43…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 15 10 3 2 0 22 61 43 Evansville 13 10 2 0 1 21 41 27 Pensacola 13 9 3 1 0 19 40 34 Knoxville 14 8 5 1 0 17 40 39 Peoria 13 8 5 0 0 16 35 28 Roanoke 15 7 6 1 1 16 42 38 Fayetteville 13 6 5 2 0 14 25 31 Birmingham 13 3 6 0 4 10 32 46 Macon 12 3 6 1 2 9 21 34 Quad City 13 3 9 1 0 7 28 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Huntsville 3

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 2, Macon 1

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 5, Quad City 2

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Evansville 4, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

