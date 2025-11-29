All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|61
|43
|Evansville
|13
|10
|2
|0
|1
|21
|41
|27
|Pensacola
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|40
|34
|Knoxville
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|40
|39
|Peoria
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|35
|28
|Roanoke
|15
|7
|6
|1
|1
|16
|42
|38
|Fayetteville
|13
|6
|5
|2
|0
|14
|25
|31
|Birmingham
|13
|3
|6
|0
|4
|10
|32
|46
|Macon
|12
|3
|6
|1
|2
|9
|21
|34
|Quad City
|13
|3
|9
|1
|0
|7
|28
|45
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Huntsville 3
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 2, Macon 1
Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 1
Huntsville 5, Quad City 2
Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2
Evansville 4, Peoria 1
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Macon, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
