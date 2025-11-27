All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 14 9 3 2 0 20 56 41…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 14 9 3 2 0 20 56 41 Evansville 12 9 2 0 1 19 37 26 Pensacola 12 8 3 1 0 17 37 32 Peoria 12 8 4 0 0 16 34 24 Knoxville 13 7 5 1 0 15 38 38 Fayetteville 12 6 4 2 0 14 24 26 Roanoke 14 6 6 1 1 14 37 37 Macon 11 3 5 1 2 9 20 32 Birmingham 12 3 6 0 3 9 30 43 Quad City 12 3 8 1 0 7 26 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 1

Macon 4, Evansville 3

Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Pensacola 8, Huntsville 1

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Huntsville 3

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

