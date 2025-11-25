All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|12
|9
|2
|1
|0
|19
|52
|29
|Evansville
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|34
|22
|Pensacola
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|29
|31
|Peoria
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|31
|22
|Roanoke
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|33
|30
|Fayetteville
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|20
|25
|Knoxville
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|27
|31
|Birmingham
|11
|3
|5
|0
|3
|9
|29
|39
|Macon
|10
|2
|5
|1
|2
|7
|16
|29
|Quad City
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|7
|24
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
