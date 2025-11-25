All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 12 9 2 1 0 19 52 29…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 12 9 2 1 0 19 52 29 Evansville 11 9 2 0 0 18 34 22 Pensacola 11 7 3 1 0 15 29 31 Peoria 11 7 4 0 0 14 31 22 Roanoke 13 6 5 1 1 14 33 30 Fayetteville 11 5 4 2 0 12 20 25 Knoxville 11 5 5 1 0 11 27 31 Birmingham 11 3 5 0 3 9 29 39 Macon 10 2 5 1 2 7 16 29 Quad City 11 3 7 1 0 7 24 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

