All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|12
|9
|2
|1
|0
|19
|52
|29
|Evansville
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|34
|22
|Pensacola
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|29
|31
|Peoria
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|31
|22
|Roanoke
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|33
|30
|Fayetteville
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|20
|25
|Knoxville
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|27
|31
|Birmingham
|11
|3
|5
|0
|3
|9
|29
|39
|Macon
|10
|2
|5
|1
|2
|7
|16
|29
|Quad City
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|7
|24
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Macon 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.