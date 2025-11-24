All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 12 9 2 1 0 19 52 29…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 12 9 2 1 0 19 52 29 Evansville 11 9 2 0 0 18 34 22 Pensacola 11 7 3 1 0 15 29 31 Peoria 11 7 4 0 0 14 31 22 Roanoke 13 6 5 1 1 14 33 30 Fayetteville 11 5 4 2 0 12 20 25 Knoxville 11 5 5 1 0 11 27 31 Birmingham 11 3 5 0 3 9 29 39 Macon 10 2 5 1 2 7 16 29 Quad City 11 3 7 1 0 7 24 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Macon 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.