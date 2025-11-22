All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 11 8 2 1 0 17 45 26…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 11 8 2 1 0 17 45 26 Evansville 10 8 2 0 0 16 30 21 Pensacola 10 7 2 1 0 15 26 24 Peoria 10 6 4 0 0 12 29 22 Knoxville 10 5 4 1 0 11 26 27 Fayetteville 10 4 4 2 0 10 16 23 Roanoke 11 4 5 1 1 10 27 26 Birmingham 10 3 4 0 3 9 27 35 Macon 8 2 3 1 2 7 12 23 Quad City 10 3 6 1 0 7 24 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Macon 0

Evansville 6, Knoxville 2

Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 2

Huntsville 7, Pensacola 1

Quad City 5, Peoria 2

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

