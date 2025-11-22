All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|45
|26
|Evansville
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|30
|21
|Pensacola
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|26
|24
|Peoria
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|29
|22
|Knoxville
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|26
|27
|Fayetteville
|10
|4
|4
|2
|0
|10
|16
|23
|Roanoke
|11
|4
|5
|1
|1
|10
|27
|26
|Birmingham
|10
|3
|4
|0
|3
|9
|27
|35
|Macon
|8
|2
|3
|1
|2
|7
|12
|23
|Quad City
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|24
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 5, Macon 0
Evansville 6, Knoxville 2
Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 2
Huntsville 7, Pensacola 1
Quad City 5, Peoria 2
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke at Macon, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
