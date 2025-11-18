All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 9 7 1 1 0 15 25 17…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 9 7 1 1 0 15 25 17 Huntsville 10 7 2 1 0 15 38 25 Evansville 9 7 2 0 0 14 24 19 Peoria 9 6 3 0 0 12 27 17 Knoxville 9 5 3 1 0 11 24 21 Birmingham 9 3 3 0 3 9 25 31 Fayetteville 9 3 4 2 0 8 12 21 Roanoke 10 3 5 1 1 8 22 26 Macon 7 2 2 1 2 7 12 18 Quad City 9 2 6 1 0 5 19 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.