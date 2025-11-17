All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|15
|25
|17
|Huntsville
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|38
|25
|Evansville
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|24
|19
|Peoria
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|27
|17
|Knoxville
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|24
|21
|Birmingham
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|9
|25
|31
|Fayetteville
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|12
|21
|Roanoke
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|22
|26
|Macon
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|12
|18
|Quad City
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|19
|33
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville 5, Roanoke 1
Birmingham 3, Huntsville 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
