GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 9 7 1 1 0 15 25 17 Huntsville 10 7 2 1 0 15 38 25 Evansville 9 7 2 0 0 14 24 19 Peoria 9 6 3 0 0 12 27 17 Knoxville 9 5 3 1 0 11 24 21 Birmingham 9 3 3 0 3 9 25 31 Fayetteville 9 3 4 2 0 8 12 21 Roanoke 10 3 5 1 1 8 22 26 Macon 7 2 2 1 2 7 12 18 Quad City 9 2 6 1 0 5 19 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Peoria 1

Pensacola 4, Fayetteville 1

Evansville 2, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 1

Birmingham 3, Huntsville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

