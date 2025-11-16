All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|15
|25
|17
|Huntsville
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|36
|22
|Evansville
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|24
|19
|Peoria
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|27
|17
|Knoxville
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|19
|20
|Roanoke
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|8
|21
|21
|Fayetteville
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|12
|21
|Macon
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|12
|18
|Birmingham
|8
|2
|3
|0
|3
|7
|22
|29
|Quad City
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|19
|33
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Peoria 3, Roanoke 2
Birmingham 4, Knoxville 3
Evansville 3, Quad City 1
Huntsville 5, Macon 1
Pensacola 4, Fayetteville 0
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Peoria 1
Pensacola 4, Fayetteville 1
Evansville 2, Quad City 1
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 5 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
