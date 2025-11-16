All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 9 7 1 1 0 15 25 17…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 9 7 1 1 0 15 25 17 Huntsville 9 7 2 0 0 14 36 22 Evansville 9 7 2 0 0 14 24 19 Peoria 9 6 3 0 0 12 27 17 Knoxville 8 4 3 1 0 9 19 20 Roanoke 9 3 4 1 1 8 21 21 Fayetteville 9 3 4 2 0 8 12 21 Macon 7 2 2 1 2 7 12 18 Birmingham 8 2 3 0 3 7 22 29 Quad City 9 2 6 1 0 5 19 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Peoria 3, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 4, Knoxville 3

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Huntsville 5, Macon 1

Pensacola 4, Fayetteville 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Peoria 1

Pensacola 4, Fayetteville 1

Evansville 2, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

