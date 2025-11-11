All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 21…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 21 Pensacola 7 5 1 1 0 11 17 16 Peoria 7 5 2 0 0 10 23 12 Evansville 7 5 2 0 0 10 19 17 Knoxville 7 4 3 0 0 8 16 16 Fayetteville 7 3 2 2 0 8 11 13 Macon 6 2 1 1 2 7 11 13 Roanoke 7 2 4 1 0 5 16 17 Birmingham 7 1 3 0 3 5 18 26 Quad City 7 2 5 0 0 4 17 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.