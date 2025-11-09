All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 21…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 21 Pensacola 7 5 1 1 0 11 17 16 Peoria 7 5 2 0 0 10 23 12 Evansville 7 5 2 0 0 10 19 17 Knoxville 7 4 3 0 0 8 16 16 Fayetteville 7 3 2 2 0 8 11 13 Macon 6 2 1 1 2 7 11 13 Roanoke 7 2 4 1 0 5 16 17 Birmingham 7 1 3 0 3 5 18 26 Quad City 7 2 5 0 0 4 17 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 2, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 7, Quad City 2

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.