SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 12:15 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 6 5 1 0 0 10 15 13
Huntsville 7 5 2 0 0 10 26 17
Evansville 7 5 2 0 0 10 19 17
Peoria 6 4 2 0 0 8 16 10
Fayetteville 6 3 1 2 0 8 10 11
Knoxville 6 3 3 0 0 6 13 14
Macon 5 1 1 1 2 5 9 12
Roanoke 7 2 4 1 0 5 16 17
Quad City 6 2 4 0 0 4 15 21
Birmingham 6 1 3 0 2 4 14 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Macon 1

Pensacola 2, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2

Evansville 2, Huntsville 1

Peoria 4, Quad City 1

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

