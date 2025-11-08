All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 6 5 1 0 0 10 15 13…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 6 5 1 0 0 10 15 13 Huntsville 7 5 2 0 0 10 26 17 Evansville 7 5 2 0 0 10 19 17 Peoria 6 4 2 0 0 8 16 10 Fayetteville 6 3 1 2 0 8 10 11 Knoxville 6 3 3 0 0 6 13 14 Macon 5 1 1 1 2 5 9 12 Roanoke 7 2 4 1 0 5 16 17 Quad City 6 2 4 0 0 4 15 21 Birmingham 6 1 3 0 2 4 14 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Macon 1

Pensacola 2, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2

Evansville 2, Huntsville 1

Peoria 4, Quad City 1

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

