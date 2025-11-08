All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|15
|13
|Huntsville
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|26
|17
|Evansville
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|19
|17
|Peoria
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|16
|10
|Fayetteville
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|10
|11
|Knoxville
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|14
|Macon
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|12
|Roanoke
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|16
|17
|Quad City
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|15
|21
|Birmingham
|6
|1
|3
|0
|2
|4
|14
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 2, Macon 1
Pensacola 2, Knoxville 1
Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2
Evansville 2, Huntsville 1
Peoria 4, Quad City 1
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.