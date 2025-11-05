All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|25
|15
|Pensacola
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|13
|12
|Evansville
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|17
|16
|Peoria
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|12
|9
|Knoxville
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|12
|12
|Fayetteville
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|6
|8
|10
|Macon
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|10
|Quad City
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|17
|Roanoke
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Birmingham
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|11
|19
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.