All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 15 Pensacola 5 4 1 0 0 8 13 12 Evansville 6 4 2 0 0 8 17 16 Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 12 9 Knoxville 5 3 2 0 0 6 12 12 Fayetteville 5 2 1 2 0 6 8 10 Macon 4 1 1 0 2 4 8 10 Quad City 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 17 Roanoke 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 14 Birmingham 5 0 3 0 2 2 11 19

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 6, Huntsville 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

