All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|25
|15
|Pensacola
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|13
|12
|Evansville
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|17
|16
|Peoria
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|12
|9
|Knoxville
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|12
|12
|Fayetteville
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|6
|8
|10
|Macon
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|10
|Quad City
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|17
|Roanoke
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Birmingham
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|11
|19
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Quad City 6, Huntsville 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
