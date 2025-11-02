Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 7:02 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 15
Pensacola 5 4 1 0 0 8 13 12
Evansville 6 4 2 0 0 8 17 16
Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 12 9
Knoxville 5 3 2 0 0 6 12 12
Fayetteville 5 2 1 2 0 6 8 10
Macon 4 1 1 0 2 4 8 10
Quad City 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 17
Roanoke 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 14
Birmingham 5 0 3 0 2 2 11 19

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1

Evansville 4, Peoria 1

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 2

Pensacola 2, Macon 1

Huntsville 2, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 6, Huntsville 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports
