GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 4 4 0 0 0 8 19 8 Peoria 4 3 1 0 0 6 11 5 Pensacola 4 3 1 0 0 6 11 11 Evansville 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 15 Knoxville 4 2 2 0 0 4 7 10 Macon 3 1 1 0 1 3 7 8 Fayetteville 3 1 1 1 0 3 4 6 Quad City 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 11 Roanoke 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 10 Birmingham 4 0 2 0 2 2 9 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 2, Roanoke 0

Evansville 2, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

