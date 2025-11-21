South Korean infielder Sung-mun Song posted and can sign with MLB teams through Dec. 21

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean infielder Sung-mun Song is entering Major League Baseball’s posting system and will be available…

Song hit .315 with a career-high 26 homers and 90 RBIs this year for South Korea’s Kiwoom Heroes. Primarily a third baseman, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter has a .284 average with 80 homers and 454 RBIs in nine seasons with Nexen (2015-17, 2018) and Kiwoom (2021-25).

While the posting period for players from Japanese clubs is 45 days, it is 30 days for players from South Korean teams.

Under MLB’s posting agreement with the KBO League, the posting fee would be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplemental fee of 15% of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.

