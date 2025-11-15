South Africa’s resilience shines as red card absorbed in win over Italy in Turin

TURIN, Italy (AP) — South Africa absorbed a red card for a second straight test and prevailed again in beating…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — South Africa absorbed a red card for a second straight test and prevailed again in beating Italy 32-14 at the Juventus Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks played a man short for almost 70 minutes after lock Franco Mostert was sent off, but showed the adaptability and resilience that helped them beat France in Paris with 14 men a week ago.

The Boks bench was reliably impactful as they led Italy by only six points with eight minutes to go, and secured the win with a try by replacement Grant Williams from a counterattack inside their own half.

They capped a stylish finish moments later when Ethan Hooker, a midfielder moved to the wing, scored his first test try from a kick-pass by replacement Manie Libbok.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said they always plan for red cards but “it doesn’t make it easy for us. We can talk about sacrifices but seeing a guy like Franco sitting there (on the sideline), we could see the hurt in his eyes.

“That said, I really love the way this team is just able to stand up and fight. We always say whatever happens between those four lines we can still go as hard as we can and control what we can.”

Italy flyhalf Paolo Garbisi received the red-card foul but crucially missed three of his six goal kicks, just a week after he was 100% off the tee in a win over Australia.

South Africa made 11 changes after the France win and fielded an experimental side, but the plans evaporated in the 12th minute when Mostert was issued a permanent red card for his no-arms, shoulder-led high tackle on Garbisi.

“The red card for Mostert was probably excessive,” Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada said. “When they got the red card I was frustrated; I imagined South Africa’s reaction and that even greater discipline would be needed on our part. But the key was not putting points on the scoreboard when we should have in order to try to win the match.”

For the second straight test, a Springbok lock was sent off. Lood de Jager was marched for a similar tackle against France just before halftime and South Africa prevailed by playing tighter and squeezing the French.

They did the same to Italy.

Coach Rassie Erasmus gradually pulled off test novices Ben-Jason Dixon, Zachary Porthen, Boan Venter and Edwill van der Merwe, replacing them with experienced bomb squaders Ruan Nortje, Wilco Louw, Gerhard Steenekamp and hybrid forward/back Andre Esterhuizen.

Ten phases led to a penalty by Handre Pollard in his first test in two months. His value was highlighted by counterpart Garbisi, who missed his first two penalties but was third time lucky to level the score.

Right on halftime, South Africa tapped a penalty, No. 8 Marco van Staden crashed over and Pollard’s extras gave them a 10-3 lead into the break.

Two more Garbisi penalties lifted Italy to within one with a two-man advantage after Van Staden was sin-binned.

But the advantage was brief. Italy No. 8 Lorenzo Cannone was sin-binned and Pollard’s third goalkick made it 13-9.

On the hour, the Springboks gambled again. They waived a penalty kick in front of the posts for a scrum, tighthead Louw twisted it, and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg darted over.

Italy renewed hope five minutes later when Ange Capuozzo scored off a Garbisi inside ball but Garbisi missed the conversion to groans from the home crowd.

The Springboks didn’t waste their chances and finished with superb tries by Williams and Hooker. Libbok ruined South Africa’s perfect goalkicking record when he timed out on the last conversion.

