India takes control of 1st test vs. South Africa as 15 wickets fall on Day 2

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India’s Ravindra Jadeja took 4-29 as South Africa was down to 93-7 (35 overs) at stumps…

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India’s Ravindra Jadeja took 4-29 as South Africa was down to 93-7 (35 overs) at stumps on Day 2 of the first cricket test.

Fifteen wickets fell Saturday, as India took control of proceedings after it was bowled out for 189 runs in its first innings.

The hosts took a slender lead of 30 runs, before knocking over the majority of the Proteas’ batting lineup in the second innings.

South Africa had scored 159 runs in its first innings, with Jasprit Bumrah picking 5-27. Overall, it leads by 63 runs after two days of high attrition on an unpredictable surface.

At stumps, skipper Temba Bavuma was batting on 29 runs off 78 balls with Corbin Bosch (1 not out) for company. Play was called off early once again because of bad light.

Spin was the flavor of the day, and India started off its attack with Axar Patel from one end in the second innings.

Kuldeep Yadav struck right at the stroke of tea — Ryan Rickelton was out lbw for 11 runs, with the score at 18-1.

Another six Proteas wickets fell in the final session. Jadeja struck hard at the South African lineup with his discipline.

Aiden Markram was caught at short leg for four, while Wiaan Mulder was caught behind for 11 runs.

South Africa slumped to 60-5 as Jadeja struck twice in the 17th over — after Mulder, he had Toni de Zorzi caught for 2 runs. Later, Tristan Stubbs failed to read another straight delivery, and was bowled for 5 runs.

Kyle Verreynne (9) played a poor stroke off Axar Patel and was castled, with the score down to 75-6.

Marco Jansen threw his bat around to score 13 runs, before he was caught off Yadav. But it was Bavuma who held one end up for South Africa and pushed the game into Day 3.

Earlier, India was bowled out for a lowly first innings’ score as well with off-spinner Simon Harmer picking 4-30. Jansen also took 3-35, with Keshav Maharaj (1-66) and Bosch (1-32) taking a wicket apiece.

Starting at overnight 37-1, Lokesh Rahul and Washington Sundar had negotiated the first hour of play without loss, adding 38 runs in 14 overs.

In the second hour, South Africa struck back with three wickets even as India scored 63 runs. Sundar was the first to go — out caught at slip off Harmer who found ample help from the pitch. He scored 29 runs off 82 balls, with two fours and a six.

Skipper Gill retired hurt after facing only three deliveries — he felt a jerk in his neck when hitting his first boundary and walked off retired hurt.

Gill did not come out to bat again, and reportedly is suffering from a neck spasm. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant marshaled India in the second innings in Gill’s absence.

Rahul scored 39 and was caught off Maharaj, with Markram taking a low catch at slip.

Pant then scored 27 off 24 balls, including two sixes, to speed the scoring prior to lunch, before he fell to a bouncer from Bosch. The first session resulted in 101 runs overall with India 138-4 at lunch.

Dhruv Jurel was the first to go in the second session — a simple, low return catch to Harmer after India crossed 150.

Jadeja crossed 4,000 runs in his test career, as he scored 27 off 45 balls. He joined a select group of all-rounders to pick 300 wickets and score 4000 runs in tests — India’s Kapil Dev, England’s Ian Botham and New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori.

Jansen then got into the attack and dismissed the lower-order for cheap. Only Axar Patel resisted with 16 runs, and he was the last man out — caught off Harmer again.

It gave India a slender lead, but the hosts regained control of the match by stumps.

“Playing attacking cricket is the only option as a batter,” Axar Patel said “We can’t have a defensive mindset because you are never in. So we have to convert the loose balls. Patience is key on this surface. If we can keep them below 125, it should be chaseable tomorrow.”

South Africa hasn’t won a test in India in 15 years.

The second test will be played from Nov. 22 at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium, which hosted multiple games in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup but will become a men’s test venue for the first time.

Recently, India beat West Indies 2-0, with left-arm wrist spinner Yadav the leading bowler with 12 wickets. South Africa drew a two-test series in Pakistan 1-1.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.