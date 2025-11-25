India in trouble on 27-2 at Day 4 stumps after South Africa sets imposing 549-run target in 2nd test

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Chasing an improbable 549-run target, India was down to 27-2 at stumps on Day 4 of…

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Chasing an improbable 549-run target, India was down to 27-2 at stumps on Day 4 of the second cricket test against South Africa.

India lost its openers early — Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught behind for 13 runs, while Lokesh Rahul was bowled for six.

At end of play, Sai Sudharsan (2 not out) and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (4 not out) were at the crease, with India needing to play out Day 5 to salvage a draw.

This was after Tristan Stubbs headlined South Africa’s second innings, scoring 94 off 180 balls including nine fours and a six.

The Proteas batted deep into Day 4 and declared late in the final session at 260-5 in 78.3 overs, taking an overall 548-run lead.

On Monday, Marco Jansen took 6-48 to help South Africa take a 314-run first innings lead when India was bowled out for 201 in reply to 489.

World Test Championship winner South Africa leads the two-match series after winning the opener in Kolkata by 30 runs. The Proteas are chasing a first test series win on Indian soil since 2000-01.

South Africa had started Day 4 at 26-0 and Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton put on 59 runs for the first wicket.

They scored 40 runs in the first hour of play, with Jadeja dismissing Rickelton for 35 off 64 balls, including four fours.

India then struck twice in quick time as the top order wobbled. Jadeja bowled Markram (29) in the 29th over and Washington Sundar then had Temba Bavuma (3) caught at leg slip.

De Zorzi then hit two fours and a six to counter the Indian bowling, and put on 101 runs off 160 deliveries with Stubbs for the fourth wicket on either side of the tea break.

South Africa went to tea at 107-3, with a lead of 395 runs, but it wasn’t content yet. De Zorzi scored 49 off 68 balls before he was out lbw to Ravindra Jadeja in the second session.

Overall, Jadeja picked 4-62 in 28.3 overs in the second innings even as India’s attack toiled hard. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj only shared 11 overs as Jadeja and Washington Sundar (1-67 in 22 overs) picked up most of the bowling load.

Stubbs had missed out on a half-century in the first innings, but he did score 50 off 129 balls in the second.

He batted on toward a hundred thereafter, along with Wiaan Mulder who scored 35 not out off 69 balls. They put on 82 off 122 balls for the fifth wicket.

South Africa was 220-4 at lunch, and Stubbs tried to accelerate post-break to get to his century. Jadeja bowled him in the 79th over, six runs short, as the declaration came.

It was only the second instance of a visiting team setting a 500-plus target for India — Australia had previously set 543 in 2004 (Nagpur).

Additionally, post 2000, India has only once batted 100-plus overs in the fourth innings to save a test — against Australia in 2021 (Sydney), where it played out 131 overs.

Faced with a daunting task then, India’s openers failed to rise to the challenge. Jaiswal was caught behind off an inside edge, while Simon Harmer broke through Rahul’s defense.

“I was a little disappointed (to miss out on the hundred), but they are two down now so we will take that. It was about batting time today and we had 40 minutes after lunch. I had to get it done when Jadeja came on to bowl, but missed my chance. Tomorrow, if we bowl in the right areas, there’s enough in this wicket (to force a win),” Stubbs said after the day’s play.

