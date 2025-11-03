Soccer player among multiple people stabbed on train to London

SCUNTHORPE, England (AP) — Soccer player Jonathan Gjoshe from Scunthorpe United was among multiple people who were stabbed aboard a…

SCUNTHORPE, England (AP) — Soccer player Jonathan Gjoshe from Scunthorpe United was among multiple people who were stabbed aboard a train heading for London.

“We can confirm that Jonathan sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, but currently remains in hospital,” the club in the fifth-tier National League said on Monday. “Due to the ongoing investigations taking place, we are currently unable to update further.”

The BBC reported Gjoshe suffered a slash wound to a bicep.

Police on Monday charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder over the attack on Saturday evening, which left 10 people injured.

Police were still working to uncover a motive but say it didn’t appear to be an act of terrorism.

“Everyone at the club, from the board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train,” Scunthorpe said.

The club signed Gjoshe as a defender on non-contract terms in September.

